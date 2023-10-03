Shropshire cinema scheme is aiming to 'wow' its members

Wellington Orbit

Wellington Orbit, a cinema and cafe in Wellington has created Orbit WOW as part of a plan to make, it says, visits to the cinema 'even more enjoyable, with straightforward perks that speak for themselves'.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit said: “Orbit WOW is our way of keeping things simple and delightful for our amazing patrons.

"It's about giving back to our community as a thank you for their support they have shown us so far.

"We have already seen over 250 of our shareholders join the scheme and we’re delighted to now be able to open it to the wider public."

Offers include 10 per cent off food plus hot and cold drinks, including alcoholic beverages.

Orbit WOW members get an exclusive 10 per cent off on standard cinema tickets.

There are also monthly surprises. Orbit WOW members will receive monthly exclusive offers, such as £5 tickets on selected films.

The scheme is just £20 per year. For details, visit http://wellingtonorbit.co.uk/wow