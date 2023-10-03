Nominations open for the 'rural Oscars'

The White Lion Ash Community Pub near Whitchurch won the ‘Best Country Pub’ award last year. Pictured is manager Shaun Embrey

The Countryside Alliance Awards, known as 'Rural Oscars', celebrate people going the extra mile to ensure that rural Britain can flourish.

The awards had several Shropshire contenders nominated last year, with the White Lion community pub in Ash winning the national award for ‘Best Country Pub’ at a ceremony in Parliament.

The seven categories are local food and drink, village shop or post office, butcher, rural enterprise, pub and the Clarissa Dickson Wright Award which centres on her belief in campaigning, educating and prioritising food, taste, quality and support for farmers and producers.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said: “We all know how hard the people in our villages and hamlets work, with so many enterprises and individuals really going the extra mile for their community – this really deserves to be celebrated.

“Last year we had a North Shropshire winner of the best country pub category when the White Lion at Ash won at a ceremony in the House of Lords. I’m really keen to see more Shropshire winners this year and would love to hear from local residents about their ideas.

“Please get in touch with my team if you have a suggestion, or just nominate yourself online. Either are a great way of helping celebrate the brilliant communities that make Shropshire a great place to live.”