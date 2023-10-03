Firm's grand gesture to support vital Telford medical service

Interface NRM are supporting the Telford Community First Responders

Interface NRM, an Employee Owned Trust, decided to donate £1,000 to Telford Community First Responders, as part of a staff-led initiative.

The First Responders work closely with the West Midlands Ambulance Service, providing fast response times and critical care to those who need it most.

Their goal is to provide emergency medical care to individuals in the Telford area within the first few critical minutes of an emergency, either before an ambulance arrives on scene, or assisting on scene as required.

It is a vital service which can save lives and reduce the impact of serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Interface said: "We hope that this donation will help the TCFR continue their essential work but we also hope it may serve as an inspiration to other organisations in the local area to support the team, so that they can continue their crucial work, saving lives and continuing to make our community a safer place.

Chris Bryan, Vice Chair of the Telford Community First Responders, visited staff and a spokesperson added: "We would like to thank Chris for taking time out of his busy day to drop by to visit us.