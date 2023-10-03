Bridgnorth funeral director honoured for community work on bereavement

Chris Adams, Kevin Crute, Katie Slater, Tremayne Carew-Pole, Elliott Slater, Debbie Smith, John Adams, Barry Pritchard, Alan Jose.

John Adams, a fourth generation funeral director with Perry & Phillips, won a bronze award in the Community Award category at the English Veterans Awards in Bristol.

The award and nomination were in recognition of his efforts in educating future generations on dealing with loss.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have been put forward for this award," he said.

John Adams, left, and Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight

"I believe this accolade will assist me further in achieving my overarching goal of empowering society to tackle the one guarantee in life."

Shropshire councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight nominated John for the prestigious award.

This autumn, the Department for Education is set to conduct a public consultation to decide whether to incorporate content related to death, dying and bereavement into the National Curriculum.

The initiative is a direct result of a Parliamentary petition led by John during his tenure as president of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).