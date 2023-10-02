Personal training business is on move in Shrewsbury

A personal and group training business has secured new premises at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Connor Bishop with Holly Climo and Lucy Bishop at the new Endorph Fitness premises
Endorph Fitness has completed the letting of Unit D at 30 Vanguard Way, a modern mid-terrace unit which provides versatile accommodation and extends to 2,082 sq ft.

The property also benefits from forecourt car parking for eight vehicles.

Connor Bishop, the owner of Endorph Fitness, said: “We had been at Space Station in Battlefield for the last four and a half years. The new unit gives us a lot more opportunity and there’s so many positives. It's a nice space for our clients.

"They are delighted with the new premises and it has given us a lot more visibility."

Endorph Fitness provides clients with personal training and also offers popular group training sessions.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting of Unit D for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The unit occupies a prominent roadside location and Vanguard Park continues to attract a variety of new businesses.

“We are delighted to have agreed a letting with Endorph Fitness.

“It’s another very welcome addition to the area and we wish the business continued success in its high-quality new premises.”

