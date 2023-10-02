At Grainger & Worrall for National Manufacturing Day

Grainger & Worrall, in Bridgnorth, welcomed visitors to its facilities as part of National Manufacturing Day last Thursday to provide a snapshot of life at the company, which employs more than 770 people.

And, speaking after the event, Executive Chairman Andrew Burn said these are exciting times for the business as it looks to expand following a management buy-out earlier this year.

The company is a world leading provider of high quality casting, machining and engineering solutions for prototyping, motorsport and supercars and Mr Burn said: “Financially, we are trading ahead of forecast and everything is looking very good.

“We have a clear map and vision for contracted growth for next year. The order book is very strong.

“The team here is passionate about the business, as are the leadership team.

“Everyone wants the company to succeed. All our staff are now called partners – it’s not management and employees. We are all in it together and partners in the business and they will share in the value of the business going forward.”

Mr Burn said customers are seeing the passion within the team.

Grainger & Worrall on National Manufacturing Day

“The staff are in a really happy place and enjoying working here and it’s nice to see the business starting to achieve its full potential,” he said. “From my perspective, I am really pleased. The business is delivering for its customers and we have a strong pipeline of work coming in.

“We have some exciting things we are working on, in relation to new engines and electric vehicles.

“We are constantly talking to people worldwide and we are looking to expand the team. We are in the market to recruit to help grow sales and increase coverage."

The company has, in the past, helped deliver projects including iconic sculptures.