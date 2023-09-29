Clinical Educator Stewart Riddle with Paul Bainbridge and Nigel Pugh from SWG Construction and students Paige Williams and Erin Steventon

A clinical skills centre has opened at Telford College after specialist contractors from SWG Construction completed the project ahead of schedule.

The new facility has been designed to provide a realistic clinical environment for college students, including a hospital ward and maternity unit.

Nigel Pugh, contracts manager at SWG Construction, said: “We were really pleased to secure the contract for this project following our successful work to extend Telford College’s construction department earlier this year."

“Telford College is leading the way with innovative teaching environments like this, and we pulled out all the stops to complete ahead of schedule so it was ready for the new intake of T-Level students.

“The project involved opening up the existing floorplan to enable us to create additional teaching space, specifically a training hospital ward and maternity room, including specialist medical equipment which had to be fitted to NHS specifications.

"It looks fantastic and we are proud to have played a part in creating such a vital educational space, which we hope will help provide the foundations for the medical professionals of the future.”

Sarah Davies, director of health and social care at Telford College, said: “We're absolutely delighted with this facility. We have a range of interactive mannikins covering all age ranges, as well as some fabulous cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality equipment.

“All of our health students will get chance to spend some time in the centre, helping to fully prepare them for their work placements and encouraging them to take their studies further.