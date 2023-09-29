Aico links up with school for inspirational visits

The children on their visit to Aico

Aico welcomed children from Whittington Primary School to their headquarters in Oswestry to take part in a variety of activities tailored to different key stage groups.

The visits were part of Aico in the Community's range of initiatives to support students from work experience placements, educational visits and activities plus career advice and guidance.

Students learned about different departments of Aico while on a tour and were given a glimpse into how a successful business operates.

Some students participated in a fire safety workshop which included an interactive challenge and had the opportunity to work on an arts and crafts project, creating their own hazard houses.

The workshops are aimed at young people of all ages to make them aware of fire hazards within the home and the danger of Carbon Monoxide.

After the workshop, the students participated in a box challenge with members of Aico’s operations team.

The box challenge is a fun team-building activity where students work collaboratively to pick and pack an order of Aico alarms against the clock.

The older students took part in a product development workshop creating their own home life safety products.

Colleagues from Aico’s technical department also led a wiring challenge, where the students had the chance to prepare an Aico Easi-fit alarm base, encouraging problem-solving and communication skills.

Taking part in a challenge

All of the students got to present their ideas to the rest of their year group in Aico’s auditorium, giving them the opportunity to develop creativity, team development and presentation skills.

Clare Frost, Lead HLTA, from Whittington Primary School, said: "Staff and pupils have raved about the work Aico do and the experiences they have given to us. It's not easy to impress children but they have achieved that this week.

"We have seen so many wonderful moments with children being able to experience what life is like in a thriving business. The work and effort Aico put into our school is nothing short of miraculous. We honestly can't thank them enough for everything they do and I can't wait to continue this successful collaboration.”