Hotel Chocolat product recalled 'because it may contain pieces of glass'

Picture: Hotel Chocolat

The product has 36 filled chocolates in a glass flask with a cork stopper and have a best before date of January 2024. It is sold at Hotel Chocolat and John Lewis.

The company says it has identified that Choose Your Poison (weight 160g) sold between September 1 and September 26 with lot numbers 23205, 23206 and 23207 may contain a foreign body within the container which could cause harm if inadvertently consumed.

The Food Standards Agency says: "Hotel Chocolat recalls Hotel Chocolat Choose Your Poison because it may contain pieces of glass.

"The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat. The affected product is sold at Hotel Chocolat stores, online and at John Lewis stores."

If you have purchased or collected this product from stores or online, it should be returned with any remaining product/packaging or proof of purchase to your nearest Hotel Chocolat store. A full refund or exchange will be offered.

If you have purchased or collected this product from a John Lewis store or the John Lewis website speak to John Lewis directly.