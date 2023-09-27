UK branch of global company on the move to Welshpool premises

Ravenol UK Ltd’s new Welshpool home at The Fox Complex Industrial Estate extends to 4,600 sq ft.

Ravenol UK Ltd has moved to Unit 15 at The Fox Complex in the Powys town, with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The company's new Welshpool home, a modern single-storey warehouse/storage unit, extends to 4,600 sq ft and has roller shutter loading doors and concrete flooring.

Brian Chase, Ravenol UK Ltd’s managing director, said: “We urgently needed to relocate our distribution centre to larger premises in order to meet the growth in demand for our extensive range of lubricants.

"We contacted TSR and found the staff there to be extremely helpful and supportive in helping us find a suitable location.

"The new warehouse in Welshpool is centrally situated and will enable us to offer a next day delivery service to most of the UK.”

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “The unit occupies a sought-after location within a popular industrial estate just off the A483 and within a mile of Welshpool town centre.

“It’s a modern building extends which benefits from high eaves. It has the potential to install a mezzanine floor, with the property also including office space and internal toilet facilities.

“It was identified by Ravenol UK Ltd as being ideal for their requirements and we wish them every success in their new premises.”

A supplier of premium lubricants and fluids for all aspects of vehicles, Ravenol has more than 75 years of experience in offering solutions for customers through its range of products.