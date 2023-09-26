Start-up business grants up for grabs with Telford council scheme relaunch

Spinning Around Records in Wellington benefitted from the scheme in the last round of funding

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched their Pride in Our High Street scheme, providing funding for start-ups in the borough.

Bosses say the council is remaining "committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and revitalising the borough high streets".

The grants will target businesses either opening in vacant units or those looking to test their business concepts at established markets across Telford & Wrekin's high streets.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "Our 'Pride in Our High Street' grants initiative embodies our dedication to fostering business resilience and growth within our communities.

“By focusing on start-ups and strategic high street locations, we aim to continue to inject vitality and vibrancy into our local economy."

Start-up trial grants will provide support of up to £2,500, while start-up grants will provide up to £10,000.