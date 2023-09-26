Start-up business grants up for grabs with Telford council scheme relaunch

By Megan JonesTelfordBusinessPublished:

Budding entrepreneurs in Telford are being offered grant funding with the relaunch of a council grant scheme.

Spinning Around Records in Wellington benefitted from the scheme in the last round of funding
Spinning Around Records in Wellington benefitted from the scheme in the last round of funding

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched their Pride in Our High Street scheme, providing funding for start-ups in the borough.

Bosses say the council is remaining "committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and revitalising the borough high streets".

The grants will target businesses either opening in vacant units or those looking to test their business concepts at established markets across Telford & Wrekin's high streets.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "Our 'Pride in Our High Street' grants initiative embodies our dedication to fostering business resilience and growth within our communities.

“By focusing on start-ups and strategic high street locations, we aim to continue to inject vitality and vibrancy into our local economy."

Start-up trial grants will provide support of up to £2,500, while start-up grants will provide up to £10,000.

For more information and to apply, visit telford.gov.uk/info/20715/pride_in_our_high_street/4043/grants

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Politics
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News