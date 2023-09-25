Telford manufacturer is in running for hat-trick of awards

The AFDD with ProToolswas entered in the Domestic category

Hager UK has been nominated for Residential Product of the Year, Commercial Product of the Year, and Marketing Initiative of the Year at the Electrical Times Awards 2023.

The triple shortlist success recognises the company’s continued dedication to manufacturing standard and specialist products for their community of over 20,000 electrical professionals across the UK.

In a statement, Hager UK said: “It’s fantastic to learn that we’ve been shortlisted and are recognised for our commitment to supporting our community.

"We’re passionate about manufacturing robust and long-lasting products that are not only practical, compliant and safe, but sleek, innovative, and sustainable – making them the perfect partner for professionals within the sector.

“Entered in the Domestic category was our AFDD with ProTools. Following Amendment 2 of the 18th Edition Wiring Regulations, this Arc Fault Detection Device was manufactured to ensure installers had not only a compatible component but also an innovative solution that provides advanced fault-finding capabilities.

“Our next-generation Power and Lighting Board has been shortlisted for the Commercial title, having been designed to offer great configuration flexibility and increased energy data.

"Hager Ready app has been nominated as Marketing Initiative of the Year. The app is a portal of resources, information, advice and support for contractors. As an industry-first, our marketing team adopted a new and exciting strategy to showcase this to electricians throughout the sector - including comic strip-style cartoon designs shared on social media.”

The annual Electrical Times awards celebrate the best that the industry has to offer, recognising and rewarding proactive approaches to individual achievement, technical innovation, and supply chain collaboration.

“Receiving this industry acknowledgement is thanks to a whole team effort. From the team members who regularly connect with our community of electricians to gather valuable feedback and insight, through to those on the shop floor bringing these items to life, and our sales and marketing teams who’re showcasing their exclusive benefits and features,” Hager continued.

“We’re incredibly proud of the collective ambition across the business that’s ensured these products and initiatives have been positively received by our customers (and their end-users) – and now recognised by the industry, too.”