Record sales for Aldi as boost in jobs set to continue

An Aldi sign

The company, which says it has attracted around one million more customers to its stores over the past year, said rising living costs have created a shift in attitudes, adding that a ‘new generation of savvy shoppers have turned their back on traditional, full price supermarkets’.

In the 12 months to December 2022, annual sales increased by almost £2bn to £15.5bn – a new record in its 33-year history – as inflation-hit consumers prioritised value like never before.

Latest data shows sales growing at 17.1 per cent with market share at 10.1 per cent.

The business said operating profit last year increased to £178.7m, representing a margin of 1.2 per cent, noting the year-on-year increase was due to an exceptional prior year when its profit margin fell to an 11-year low of 0.4 per cent following significant investment in Covid-related measures.

Aldi said its rate of investment in the UK would increase in the next two-year period to more than £1.4bn, including work to expand its distribution and store network as well as improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.

The expansion will create 6,000 new jobs in total this year, adding to the 6,000 permanent roles created last year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Although inflation is easing, households are still under real pressure from higher living costs.

"As a result, Britain is shopping very differently to how it did 18 months ago – fewer trips, more own label products, and switching supermarkets in search of better value.

“What we’re seeing is a new generation of savvy shoppers who’ve turned their back on traditional, full-price supermarkets in favour of transparent, low prices, which is what we’re famous for. That’s why we’re still welcoming more and more customers through our doors – people who come to us for our low prices but stay for the award-winning quality of our exclusive brands.