Grainger & Worrall

As part of a UK-wide Open House on Thursday, for National Manufacturing Day, some firms are giving local communities the chance to see the potential careers and jobs on offer in the diverse sector. An events map has filled up across the Midlands with details of those taking part and is available by visiting nationalmanufacturingday.org.

Bridgnorth’s Grainger & Worrall Ltd and Telford’s i2r Packaging Solutions are among those who have registered events on the site, along with Morland in Welshpool.

Businesses will showcase the range of highly-paid jobs for all ages and are inviting schools, colleges, universities and members of their local communities in to take a look first-hand of what’s on offer.

Businesses from aerospace, engineering, defence to food and drink are taking part.

Rowan Crozier, CEO of C Brandauer & Co Ltd, signed up two engineering apprentices as a result of taking part in National Manufacturing Day last year and said: “We are really looking forward to opening up our company again this year.

"We had young people who came along for the work experience making components from the first day which ended up on our electric vehicles, and they were hooked from the start. There are so many exciting opportunities for jobs, training and lifelong careers in manufacturing.”

“So, make sure you come and have a look, encourage your kids to come and see what we are all about and anyone who wants a career change.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers organisation added: “This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the things that Britain designs and makes.”

“Our companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering advancements seen anywhere around the world.