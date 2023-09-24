Telford housebuilder puts kettle on for a great cause

A housebuilder in Telford is inviting members of the community to join in with the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Redrow is hosting coffee mornings

On October 7-8, Redrow Midlands’ Abbey Fields and Abbey Walk, on Castle Farm Way, is hosting a morning of builder’s brews, biscuits, coffee and cake to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Each year, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events take place in kitchens, offices and show homes to fundraise for people living with cancer. In 2022, coffee mornings across the UK raised £12 million for the charity, enabling it to support individuals from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

This year, Redrow developments across the Midlands will be joining in the fundraising efforts, encouraging people to head down to their local sales centres for a drink and a chat.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Sadly, many of us have been impacted by cancer – whether that’s through supporting a friend or family member, or being diagnosed with the disease first-hand.

“It’s vital that there are support networks in place within the community for those facing difficult times, which is why events like these are so important for raising funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support. We’re proud to be hosting these events here at Redrow, and looking forward to welcoming local people to our wonderful show homes.

"Being a housebuilder, we also know the importance of a good brew, and thought we’d take the opportunity to put our coffee and tea-making skills to the test!”

