Shropshire Hamper Company confirms takeover deal

Beth Heath and Jessica Beardmore

The Shropshire Hamper Company was launched by the owners of Shropshire Festivals, Beth and Sid Heath, in September 2020 to diversify during the pandemic.

The business bought from local food and drink companies that were unable to exhibit at their festivals, which were on hold due to Covid restrictions.

Now it has been bought by Jessica Beardmore and Scott Woodland from The Host’s Pantry.

They offer a stress-free solution to hosting at home by sourcing all the premium produce and ingredients needed for one of their recipes, which they deliver in a neat package straight to your door.

“The Hamper Company has grown into a fantastic corporate gifting solution,” said Beth. “Over the last three years we’ve delivered thousands of Christmas hampers to some of Shropshire’s leading businesses.

"The hampers we create are usually branded up in the business’ logos and colours and filled with a bespoke selection of handpicked products. Business leaders love having the opportunity to support local food and drink businesses and having all the stress of Christmas gifting taken away from them.

“The success of the business means it’s ready to be taken to the next level, and The Host’s Pantry is the perfect fit to continue that growth. They are experts at sourcing quality ingredients from local suppliers for their hosting solution boxes. With their contacts and experience, the Shropshire Hamper Company will go from strength to strength.”

The Host’s Pantry exhibited at the Shrewsbury Food Festival this year, run by Beth and her Shropshire Festivals team.

Jessica said: “After meeting Beth at the food festival, we began discussing the takeover of the hamper business, which fits really well with the services we already offer.

“Both businesses work with trusted local suppliers, bringing a selection of quality products together into a premium, hassle-free package. We’re excited to develop what the Shropshire Hamper Company offers and continue to champion the best food and drink products made in the Shropshire area.”