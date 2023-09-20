Shrewsbury firm launches new prefabrication service

Pipekit has launched a new business

Pipekit, an independent distributor of specialist pipework systems and drainage solutions, has developed its prefabrication capability with its European supply partner Geberit, following investment in staff and its fabrication facilities at its headquarters.

The service, which offers prefabricated HDPE drainage stacks for the tall building market, significantly helps specifiers and contractors save on labour, storage, handling, and tool costs, as well as support sustainability strategies and reduce carbon footprint of building projects.

Pipekit’s prefabrication team has been extended to five and includes newly-appointed Jane Smith, Sales Consultant for Prefabricated Drainage, who brings a wealth of industry experience to the role.

She said: “We’re really looking forward to showcasing our prefabrication capabilities.

"We have launched this service following a demand from the market for prefabricated drainage on large projects, and it knitted well with our established experience and expertise in the off-site construction sector."

Pipekit’s prefabrication service manages the design, assembly and testing of the stacks at its in-house facility in Shrewsbury and then delivers the product for a complete installation offering; a service that can offer a quicker installation at significantly lower project costs.

Pipekit can fabricate bespoke stacks up to 315mm in diameter, using Geberit HDPE, Silent db20 and Sovent drainage fittings and pipe.

Martyn Rowlands, MD of Pipekit said: “As a distributor of Geberit products for many years, adding an additional service of drainage prefabrication became an obvious next step for the business. We have listened to the market, invested in the service and we’re looking forward to offering it to the marketplace.