Shrewsbury care home in running for national honour

The team at Oxbow Manor celebrate being shortlisted for presitigous award

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, has been shortlisted for the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ category at the Leaders in Care Awards 2023.

The home was recognised for promoting independence through its communal areas, as well as its impressive landscaped gardens.

Judges praised the thought which has gone into the home’s expansive front of house interior space, which includes a hair salon, cinema, bar and café.

Each facility has a shop-window effect, which allows those in the home to feel as though they could be walking into a high street salon, or restaurant.

The layout also encourages independence for those living in the home, with residents able to meet loved ones in the home’s coffee shop, before making their way to a pamper session in the salon.

Judges also praised Oxbow Manor’s design for providing direct access to the outdoor landscaped gardens and level access paths, enabling residents to more easily take part in outdoor exercise and activities.

The activity-considered design has enabled residents living on the ground floor to be able to greet alpacas brought into the home, in the garden from the comfort of their room, for example.

Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted.

"It recognises our efforts to design communal spaces that encourage independent and social living.

“I am really proud of all the team for their efforts in creating a warm and welcoming environment for everyone at the home – we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a win at the awards!”

The Leaders in Care Awards recognise and reward excellence and innovation in UK care homes, celebrating the achievements of care providers and the suppliers that serve them. The award category that Oxbow Manor has been nominated for recognises the team’s efforts to create communal spaces for everyone at the home.