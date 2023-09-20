New bookshop for Bridgnorth shows there's still an 'appetite' for high street

The new Booka

That’s the view of a legal specialist who worked on the lease for the new Booka bookshop, due to open in Bridgnorth.

Tania McGee, commercial property lawyer at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, said Booka’s success was a good news story for the Shropshire business community.

She said: “The High Street continues to evolve, and we all appreciate that independent businesses are up against a series of challenges to survive and thrive.

“Rising interest rates and high inflation mean that many of us are finding less cash in our pockets to spend in town centre shops but despite these difficult times, there are still success stories to celebrate.

“I was delighted to assist the owners of Booka bookshop, a mainstay of Oswestry town centre in recent years, with the commercial lease for their new shop in Bridgnorth.

“The new store is testament to the strength of the business that they are expanding their operation during such tough economic conditions.

"As a commercial property lawyer, I am always conscious of how changes in the market can present opportunities for clients, and I know Tim and Carrie, at Booka, have been looking for the right premises for a new shop for a while.”

Tania said Booka was a good example of a business which had adapted to become more than simply a retail outlet, offering added value to its customers.

She added: “Much has been written about the changing face of our high streets, and whilst it’s true that traditional retail businesses no longer dominate the market, the success of Booka is proof that there is still an appetite for good quality shops which offer a great customer experience.

“Booka runs a busy events programme from its Oswestry shop and beyond – it’s much more than just a book shop, which has been key to its success.