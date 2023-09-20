Police working with Shrewsbury businesses after 'fake Scottish £50 notes' used in town

Police have been warning businesses in Shrewsbury to be on the lookout for counterfeit Scottish £50 notes.

The Scottish £50 notes are counterfeit
Officers from West Mercia Police said they have been working alongside the Town Rangers in Shrewsbury to provide advice to businesses after reports that two men have been trying to pass off fake notes.

Police said men were attempting to use the counterfeit notes to buy small items in the town.

