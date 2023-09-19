Shropshire vineyard looking forward to a bumper vintage

Russell Cooke at Kerry Vale Vineyard

Kerry Vale Vineyard, located on the border of South Shropshire with Powys, expects a high yield across the grape varieties it cultivates; Rondo, Phoenix, Solaris and Pinot Noir.

Nadine Roach, spokesperson for the vineyard, said: "We had a fantastic flowering season in June, which was further enhanced by the rain in July. As it stands, it appears that we are on track for a remarkable harvest in terms of both quality and quantity."

However, she emphasised the importance of favourable weather in the upcoming weeks. Excessive rainfall could potentially harm crops susceptible to mildew, so the vineyard is hoping for dry, breezy, sunny days with gentle overnight rain until the end of the month.

The weather during the harvest period will ultimately determine the final outcome, Nadine said.

The industry predicts that 2023 will be a vintage year for English wine due to the combination of a wet spring and a subsequent heatwave, leading to early flowering vines, abundant bunches and potentially a bountiful harvest, similar to 2018.

Kerry Vale Vineyard continuously monitors grape sugar levels. Once the right balance of sugar and acid is reached, the grapes will be picked, with September 26 expected to be the first day of harvest. To help with the grape harvest visit kerryvalevineyard.co.uk