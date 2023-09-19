Notification Settings

Shropshire vineyard looking forward to a bumper vintage

By Matthew PanterFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated:

The owners of a vineyard on the county border say they are anticipating a bumper crop of grapes following the combination of heatwaves and rainfall this summer.

Russell Cooke at Kerry Vale Vineyard
Russell Cooke at Kerry Vale Vineyard

Kerry Vale Vineyard, located on the border of South Shropshire with Powys, expects a high yield across the grape varieties it cultivates; Rondo, Phoenix, Solaris and Pinot Noir.

Nadine Roach, spokesperson for the vineyard, said: "We had a fantastic flowering season in June, which was further enhanced by the rain in July. As it stands, it appears that we are on track for a remarkable harvest in terms of both quality and quantity."

However, she emphasised the importance of favourable weather in the upcoming weeks. Excessive rainfall could potentially harm crops susceptible to mildew, so the vineyard is hoping for dry, breezy, sunny days with gentle overnight rain until the end of the month.

The weather during the harvest period will ultimately determine the final outcome, Nadine said.

The industry predicts that 2023 will be a vintage year for English wine due to the combination of a wet spring and a subsequent heatwave, leading to early flowering vines, abundant bunches and potentially a bountiful harvest, similar to 2018.

Kerry Vale Vineyard continuously monitors grape sugar levels. Once the right balance of sugar and acid is reached, the grapes will be picked, with September 26 expected to be the first day of harvest. To help with the grape harvest visit kerryvalevineyard.co.uk

Vineyard tours are organised every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from May to September. The vineyard, which is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, also boasts an award-winning coffee shop.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

