MD Richard Homden and Operations Director Ben Ewels hold an example of the kind of automotive item they will use the press for.

SDE Technology has invested more than £2m in acquiring the impressive 1000T Progression press and coil handling line, being installed at its Brixton Way factory in Shrewsbury.

The press, which has a bed size of 4.5metres x 1.8metres, sits in a 5m deep pit that had over 800 tonnes of concrete used to prepare the site. Over 600 man hours have been used to get ready to install the press, which will stand nine metres above the ground.

The giant hole in the ground they have had to make, where the machine will sit

The first part of the press, weighing well over 100 tonnes arrived on site after bring brought in on special transport with a police escort.

The new machine will allow larger die usage and help create larger products for use in the automotive sector.

The press needed a police escort

“This is the first step of the installation and a very exciting time,” said Richard Homden, Managing Director of SDE Technology. "The £2m investment will be a game-changer for our business and the West Midlands as a whole.”

SDE Technology is one of the largest manufacturers of pressings and assemblies in the UK, employing more than 130 people – 110 directly within SDE Technology and a further 20 staff at Salop Haulage Ltd.

Richard Homden and Operations Director Ben Ewels