SDE Technology has invested more than £2m in acquiring the impressive 1000T Progression press and coil handling line, being installed at its Brixton Way factory in Shrewsbury.
The press, which has a bed size of 4.5metres x 1.8metres, sits in a 5m deep pit that had over 800 tonnes of concrete used to prepare the site. Over 600 man hours have been used to get ready to install the press, which will stand nine metres above the ground.
The first part of the press, weighing well over 100 tonnes arrived on site after bring brought in on special transport with a police escort.
The new machine will allow larger die usage and help create larger products for use in the automotive sector.
“This is the first step of the installation and a very exciting time,” said Richard Homden, Managing Director of SDE Technology. "The £2m investment will be a game-changer for our business and the West Midlands as a whole.”
SDE Technology is one of the largest manufacturers of pressings and assemblies in the UK, employing more than 130 people – 110 directly within SDE Technology and a further 20 staff at Salop Haulage Ltd.
Chris Greenough, Commercial Director at SDE Technology, added: “This investment comes off the back of two earlier press installations, offering 100 and 200-tonne capabilities."