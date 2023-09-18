Aico colleagues saddle up for a fantastic cause

Aico colleagues took part in the event

The company was headline sponsor for the event supported by Adrenaline Sporting Events and held in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Ambassador for the event, three-time Olympic Champion Ed Clancy OBE, also returned for the second year running to complete the 60km route.

The race commenced and finished at the Aico headquarters in Oswestry and participants had three brand new routes to choose from – 25km, 60km and 100km.

Five of Aico’s colleagues took on the challenge – Regional Specification Managers Robert Avery and Steve Bulley, National Sales Manager Daniel Little, National Account Manager Oliver Barlow and Commercial and Finance Director Matthew Small.

Oliver said:"I was really proud to participate.

"It was a challenging but rewarding experience and I'm glad that I could do it to raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.