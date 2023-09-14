Telford construction group creates 15 more jobs as part of expansion plan

Darwin Group staff from Telford pictured with NHS staff at a recent breaking ground event held at St Luke's Hospital, in Bradford, where it’s building a new facility

The roles at Telford’s Darwin Group include junior and senior positions across the architectural, design, sales, commercial and construction departments.

They will support the firm’s growth as it partners with the NHS to create outstanding healthcare facilities.

The offsite construction specialist, which currently employs around 200 specialist staff, has already taken on 40 new people so far this year after a period of rapid growth.

It recently moved its office from Shawbury, in Shrewsbury, to Telford’s Plaza One building, in Ironmasters Way, after outgrowing its former home.

Darwin Group founder and CEO, Richard Pierce, said it was an exciting time to join the firm.

“It’s been a big year for us so far, with an office move and 40 new colleagues joining the team," he said.

"The fact that we’re now recruiting again to keep up with demand for our services is incredible."

Darwin Group, which was established in 2006, works in partnership with the NHS to create outstanding healthcare facilities built using innovative offsite construction methods at its own Shropshire production facility.

“We’re very proud of our team's impact,” Mr Pierce added.

“The buildings we design and create here in Shropshire improve healthcare outcomes for NHS patients, visitors and staff across the country.

"Thanks to our current recruitment drive, we’ll be able to make a positive difference to the healthcare of thousands of more people.”