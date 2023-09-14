Shrewsbury sales figures on the up despite visitor data, insist chiefs

According to data provided by Proximity Futures last week, there were 352,087 visits to the town centre in July and August – a drop of 161,914 on the 514,001 visits made over the same period last year.
Business chiefs have painted a positive picture of sales figures in Shrewsbury's town centre, despite data suggesting a slump in visitor numbers.
According to data provided by Proximity Futures last week, there were 352,087 visits to the town centre in July and August – a drop of 161,914 on the 514,001 visits made over the same period last year.