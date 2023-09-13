Website down: Thousands report problems accessing Tesco online shopping

This was the message some users received when they tried to do their online shopping.

More than 2,000 reports of the website being down were recorded from about 8pm onwards, according to downdetector.co.uk.

The outage graph, courtesy of Downdetector

People were also complaining on social media that they were unable to complete their shopping.

Users were generally receiving an error message saying "Oops. Sorry, something seems to be broken. We apologise for the inconvenience."

A customer service message from Tesco's Facebook said at around 10pm: "Sorry, there's currently an issue on our website.

"We're busy fixing it right now and hope this doesn't cause you too much inconvenience.

"Please come back and try again later. Thank you for your patience."

A Tesco spokesperson told the Star at 10.12pm: "We’re aware of a technical issue that has impacted some customers using our website and app this evening.