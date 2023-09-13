Shropshire hospitality firms missing out on thousands of pounds in revenue, expert warns

Matt and Bronwen of WonderDays

Matt Jones, founder of gift experience firm WonderDays, believes there are countless experiences firms could be making the most of to enhance the overall customer experience and also help to diversify their offering.

“There are so many hidden gems across Shropshire, whether that’s workshops with skilled artisans where customers can learn a new skill or giving visitors the opportunity to try incredible locally sourced produce,” he said.

“These are all added extras that can really help businesses to take their customer experience to the next level.

"Not only that, but these value added experiences provide an additional revenue stream, which for a sector that was so badly impacted by the pandemic, is more important than ever.”

He believes the pandemic left firms lacking the confidence to properly market themselves.

He added: "Covid dealt a blow to firms across a range of sectors, no more so than hospitality and that has left many businesses either unsure how to market themselves or, lacking in confidence to do so.

“We work with a range of partners of all sizes, from family-owned alpaca farms right up to national hotel chains and nobody was immune to the impacts of the pandemic. But what we have seen is that with the right marketing and support, even the quirkiest businesses can thrive.

“The alpaca farm is a great example of this. They already had a great experience on offer but being such a small regional business with limited marketing resources meant that they simply weren’t getting the interest they wanted from potential customers. But with a targeted marketing strategy and the right support, they’re now one of our most popular experiences.

"There are huge opportunities out there, whether you’re an artisan food or drink producer that could offer guided tours of your facilities or perhaps you own a building with a bit of history that could be the perfect venue for ghost hunters.

"It's all about thinking outside the box and maximising the skills and facilities you already have to create those unique experiences.”