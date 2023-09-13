Joel is home as he sets up at new office in Ludlow

Joel at his new offices

Joel Leversedge, from Origin Wealth Management, is now based at the recently refurbished Old Granary and specialising in a wide range of services including investment planning, retirement planning, protection planning and inheritance tax planning.

Joel grew up in the town before gaining a wealth of experience working in the financial district of London.

He built up an excellent reputation advising national and international clients before deciding to leave the capital to return to Ludlow to set up his own investment company.

“I noticed a lack of high-quality advice and wealth management resources available in rural Ludlow and surrounding areas," he said. "Now more than ever, financial planning has never been more crucial and seeking professional advice can be beneficial to achieving long term financial goals.