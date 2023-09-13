Fears raised over jobs at train factory as HS2 project faces ongoing delay

Artist's impression of an HS2 train

Unite said the Government should bring forward work to ensure Alstom’s train building factory in Derby has sufficient work to guarantee its future.

Alstom has secured the contract to build the new trains for the HS2 line, but due to ongoing delays in the project there are fears that jobs could be lost.

The Government has said it remains committed to delivering HS2 in the most cost-effective way for taxpayers.

Work continues on the line from central London to Birmingham’s Curzon Street.

But there is less certainty on the second phase between Birmingham and Manchester, even though extensive preparatory work has started north of the West Midlands in Staffordshire.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called for reassurances, adding: “The Government needs to get its head out of the sand and bring forward these contracts to improve existing rolling stock immediately.

"It is frankly unbelievable that they have not already agreed to this, in order to safeguard thousands of highly skilled jobs held by Unite members at Alstom.

“They now need to do the right thing and I can assure you that Unite make sure they are held to account for their actions.”

Labour’s prospective Derby North candidate Catherine Atkinson said: “We have been building trains in this city since 1839 and the industry can have a bright future too. Alstom Derby is the country’s largest train factory and the only one able to design as well as build trains.

“The Government must work with Alstom to provide a sustainable and visible pipeline of work. There are thousands of jobs that depend on the factory.”