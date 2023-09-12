Travel agent Don switches to gastro pub focus as Shropshire travel jobs secured

Don Bircham

Don Bircham will continue to run the very first branch he set up in Mold with his wife, Ruth, back in 2000 after selling the rest to Hays Travel and plans to focus on his leisure portfolio, the Fat Boar Group.

He has worked in partnership with Sunderland-based Hays Travel for more than 22 years, initially trading as Just Go Travel. Don then became a franchisee in 2015 and rebranded his operation as Hays Travel North West with its headquarters in Wrexham.

In Shropshire, he also had shops in Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Earlier this year he revealed there was a massive demand for sunshine holidays with bookings up by 25 per cent on pre-Covid levels.

But he feels the time is right to scale back his involvement in the travel industry so he can concentrate on his other business interests, including the Fat Boar gastro pubs in Wrexham and Mold along with the associated CarniBoar steak restaurants in Wrexham and Ruthin.

Don says he also wants to help Wrexham make the most of new opportunities created by the global publicity generated by the takeover of Wrexham AFC by Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

He said: “Although there has to be an element of sadness that my journey has come to an end, it gives me great comfort that all my staff have found a great home with Hays Travel, our partners for over 20 years.

“All 300 jobs are safe and secure, with little disruption to day-to-day activity and better opportunities for career development and progression.

“I pay tribute to Lindsey Barber, our retail director, the senior management team, and all the staff who have delivered underlying profits of £6 million for the last financial year.

“My thanks to Dame Irene Hays for her support in recent years, and of course to her late husband John. My journey, like so many others in the industry, could not have happened without him.

“I'm not quite ready yet for retirement and I'm delighted that we will retain our very first store in Mold, North Wales and operate it under the Hays Travel brand.

"I also intend to take a more active role in our bar and restaurant portfolio, as well as developing the inbound tourism opportunity that has grown in Wrexham and North Wales since the involvement of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at my beloved Wrexham AFC.”

Dame Irene Hays added: “Don Bircham is a true entrepreneur and among the most experienced people in the travel industry. Just Go is an outstanding business and we are all delighted with this latest acquisition.

“He employs great people who have delivered fantastic results and we look forward to welcoming them to the Hays Travel family.