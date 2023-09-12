Telford company plays role in the creation of a £15m school in Dudley

An artists impression of the new Pens Meadow School

Dudley Council is investing £15 million in the Pens Meadow School to be built on the site of the former Pensnett High School and is currently in the detailed design stage.

And Telford-based quantity surveyor company CQS Solutions will work with the council on the plans to combine the two Pens Meadow School sites into one, providing 115 places for children aged from three years to 19.

The project is currently out to tender for a contractor, with work expected to start on site in December and construction to be complete in the summer of 2025.

The school is set to be fully operational in January 2026, with a phased transition for some of the pupils to the new site starting in the autumn of 2025.

CQS Solutions will provide pre-contract services for the preparation of the formal tender documents used to secure a contractor for the scheme.

This will include early stage cost advice, commercial input into the detailed design stages and preparing a full bill of quantities.

Tim Lloyd, of CQS Solutions, said: “The aim of the project is to create a purpose-built 21st century school to provide the very best support and families.

"It is a real vision for the future and we are very excited to be a part of it,” he added.

The purpose-built building will deliver facilities for pupils with complex needs, including autism and those with profound and multiple learning difficulties.