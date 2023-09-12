Shropshire businesses to receive expert advice from brand strategy specialist

Bruce McKinnon

The Chamber’s three network clubs – Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry – are joining forces to welcome Bruce McKinnon to a combined meeting on September 27 at The Albright Hussey in Shrewsbury, from 8am to 9.30am.

Bruce founded specialist brand strategy practice The Brand Arrow in 2009, and has since delivered over 120 assignments in Europe and North America in a variety of sectors.

In 2019, his brand strategy book “What’s Your Point?” won silver at the US Business Book Awards.

Otis Powell, Shropshire Chamber’s membership manager, said: “Bruce is renowned for his dynamic and engaging presentations, and this combined networking event is an incredible opportunity for local SMEs.

“They will get the chance to explore new connections across a wide range of industries, and to build business relationships. As this is a combined event, it’s possible there will be businesses from other areas of the county that members have never met before too.”