New investment for Telford International Centre as it looks to sustainable future

Recent developments carried out by the events venue include the replacement of all lighting in its 10,000sqm of exhibition halls to LED lights – estimated to save over 70 per cent in electricity– as well as providing more superior light quality.

It has also installed new fast-charging (22kWh) electric vehicle charging points, which are open for anyone visiting the centre or staying at one of its on-site hotels.

The new investments are in addition to actions already implemented including energy-saving appliances and water-saving taps, plus event-by-event utility usage monitoring and ‘switch off’ policies for facilities. It has also removed all single-use plastics from across its venue.

Duncan Rae, Group Food and Beverage Director at Telford International Centre said: “Our latest investments show we are progressing towards our target to be Net Zero by 2050 by targeting key operational areas.

"Embedding a sustainability plan is a step-by-step, long-term commitment supported by prioritised financial investment and team engagement.

"It is driven by our responsibility to all our clients, attendees and employees to develop systems and processes that put this at the heart of our operational and reputational practice.

“For example, we’ve already partnered with local suppliers for some of our food and beverage services. This is something we’re extremely proud of, especially considering the quality of local produce in and around Shropshire.”

Telford International Centre is a member of a cross-association sustainability working group comprising the Association of Event Venues (AEV), the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA).

The group brings together venue and wider event industry representatives to share best practice and plans for delivering on carbon neutrality, Net Zero and social responsibility ambitions.