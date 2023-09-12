Marches Careers Hub celebrates a year of success

Andriane Usherwood-Brown.

The hub – which is delivered by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership for the Careers and Enterprise Company in partnership with Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils – works to transform careers education by linking education and training providers with the business community.

New figures for the past academic year show it has reached thousands of students and hundreds of teachers and consistently improved its achievement of key performance indicators.

Highlights include sustained improvements against all eight Gatsby Benchmarks – the industry standard for assessing world-class careers provision plus more than 31,000 live views for a series of labour market sector-based broadcasts run throughout the year – with a further 12,700 views on demand.

In addition, 4,410 students and 113 teachers used its innovative Start in the Marches local labour market platform to find vital information about jobs and career opportunities and 8,877 unique visits to the site and more than 2,500 students and young people taking part in the hub’s Future Skills Questionnaire.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, strategic careers hub lead, said the figures showed the impact the hub was having across the whole Marches region.

“These figures demonstrate the progress the careers hub has made in the last year in our work to forge strong and effective partnerships with business, education and training providers and students and young people," Andriané said.

“We held a really successful conference earlier in the summer attended by more than 50 stakeholders, with some excellent feedback for the work we are doing and the progress being made to deliver a first-class careers infrastructure.

“The conference also helped develop some excellent ideas for the year ahead, with work to recruit more Enterprise Advisers from industry to continue our work to help bridge the gap between education, training and industry due to start in the autumn.

“We’ve also held a series of briefings for careers leaders, volunteer Enterprise Advisers, governors and head teachers as well as sponsoring two separate successful apprenticeship events.