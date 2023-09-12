Lender BCRS backs 250 businesses for growth through MEIF funding

The BCRS team

Wolverhampton-based BCRS, which specialises in funding for businesses that struggle to access finance from traditional lenders, has lent over £16 million to 267 companies through the MEIF, a collaboration between the British Business Bank and 10 local enterprise partnerships in the West, East and South Midlands. The lending has led to 2,681 jobs being safeguarded, with a further 1,035 roles created.

Combining funding from local enterprise partnerships, the European Regional Development Fund and the European Investment Bank, MEIF provides more than £300m of investment to boost small business growth in the Midlands.

Among the first businesses to access MEIF support through BCRS was Shropshire manufacturer Motiv Trailers, which accelerated its international expansion plans using a business loan in 2018 after more than 30 years in business.

Funding was required to help the family-owned firm step up production of its manufactured trailer range to boost profit margins and increase its presence in both European and US markets. On the back of the loan, managing director Tim Hughes reported that order books were “rapidly filling”, while new staff had been taken on to support the growth.

BCRS, a community development financial institution, offers loans between £10,000 and £150,000 to businesses making a positive contribution to the social, environmental or economic wellbeing of the region to support their growth and recovery plans.

BCRS Business Loans chief executive Stephen Deakin said: “The BCRS Business Loans team are proud to have enabled more than 250 West Midlands companies to gain support for growth and job creation from the MEIF Small Business Loans Fund over the last five years.

“Working across a broad range of sectors, our investment levels have been strong throughout the region, helping SMEs secure backing for growth capital.

“Amid challenging economic times, small businesses remain the backbone of our economy and a force for social good. Working with partners like MEIF we will continue to ensure no viable business goes unsupported.”

Keira Shepperson, director of regional funds at the British Business Bank, said: “By supporting more than 250 businesses, BCRS has enabled the MEIF Small Business Loan Fund to safeguard and create 1000 jobs combined, while meeting its commitment to improving access to finance across the Midlands by helping SMEs to shape future growth.

“The fund was set up to support start-ups, along with established small businesses looking to grow. With our delivery partners we can help firms preparing for growth, which is a time when companies traditionally find it difficult to obtain the finance needed.”