Exclusive offers as new caravans and motorhomes unveiled Shrewsbury show

Salop Leisure’s holiday homes sales executive Tanya Richards with customers at a previous West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome New Model Show.

The West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome New 2024 Model Show is being hosted by Salop Leisure at the company’s headquarters alongside Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey from September 29 to October 8.

The UK’s largest free caravan and motorhome show will feature new touring caravan, motorhome and caravan holiday home and lodge models from ABI, Atlas, Carnaby, Swift, Willerby and Coachman.

There will be special offers on the Sprite Grand Major 4 SB touring caravan model and the last remaining 2023 Joa Camp motorhomes. A good selection of pre-owned models will also be available.

Around 250 new and pre-owned models will be showcased during the event, with potential buyers are being invited to book a one-to-one appointment to take advantage of exclusive offers.

Visitors will have an opportunity to view the new Swift Challenger Exclusive range of touring caravans, which are available from Salop Leisure, one of only 10 dealerships nationwide chosen to sell these models.

Salop Leisure’s holiday park finder service will help customers to identify their ideal location, with more than 250 parks to choose from in Mid Wales and the Heart of England. Park representatives will be on hand to provide information.

Experts will also be available to guide first time buyers through the complete process of owning a touring caravan, motorhome, or caravan holiday home or lodge.

The latest awnings and accessories will be on display at an on-site shop, Love Coffee restaurant will be open for snacks, meals and drinks throughout the show and staff at specialist plants centre, Love Plants, will have a wide selection of plants and advice to offer for autumn, winter and spring gardens.

Salop Leisure will have a summer play area for children during the show as well as a dog agility arena.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “This annual show is a great opportunity to see a selection of the new 2024 caravan and motorhome models for the first time right here in Shropshire.

“It’s a great day out for all the family and chance to check out all the smart ideas, innovations and fresh designs on display.

“The percentage of first-time buyers has continued to increase this year as families and couples recognise and appreciate the flexibility of owning a caravan holiday home, touring caravan or motorhome.”