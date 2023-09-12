Estate agents Halls show their backing to FA Cup heroes

Whitchurch Alport Women before their Women’s FA Cup debut on Sunday. Picture: Andrew Donnison

The team won their first round qualifier against Borrowash Victoria Ladies at the Air2Root Stadium , securing a 4-3 win on their competition debut.

And because of a kit colour clash, Alport donned their away kit, sponsored by Halls’ Whitchurch office, for the important tie.

Halls have agreed to sponsor Whitchurch Alport Ladies, who have been promoted to the Staffordshire Girls and Ladies League this season, for the next three years and also have advertising signs at the stadium.

“We are delighted that Whitchurch Alport Women wore their away kit, which Halls sponsor, for their fantastic victory in the Women’s FA Cup tie and hope it continues to bring them luck at Solihull in the next round,” said Simon Dodds, Halls’ Whitchurch office manager.

“With the England Lionesses winning the Women’s European Cup and being Women’s World Cup finalists, I know how popular the sport is and Halls wanted to support women’s football at a grassroots level.”