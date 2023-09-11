Matt Lowe

The ‘Skills Support Showcase’ is being held at the New Bucks Head stadium in Wellington on September 20, from 8.30am until noon.

Matt Lowe, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, will be updating delegates on findings from the first phase of its Local Skills Improvement Plan project – designed to gain a better understanding of the area’s skills and training requirements.

It outlines a series of ‘quick wins’ which could be achieved over the coming months to boost upskilling and knowledge sharing, and paints a comprehensive picture of current training provision across the area.

Mr Lowe said: “The Marches LSIP project is being led locally by Shropshire Chamber, targeting specific sectors including engineering, manufacturing, professional services, construction, environmental technologies, and health & social care.

"The aim is to help post-16 education providers and other public sector bodies across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire to ensure that the voice of employers is at the forefront when planning skills training.”

The event, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, is bringing together employers, training providers and business support experts.

It is a part of the Thrive Telford business support programme, funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to help people secure local jobs and support businesses to start, grow and innovate.

The council’s Invest Telford team will unveil a refreshed Skills for Growth offer which aims to help businesses struggling with workforce development challenges, as well as update employers on existing schemes available to support them.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “We have a dynamic business landscape in Telford and companies here are resilient and keen to grow and develop.

“With our support, we want to help them attract and retain the best talent available, and improving access to the skills support available is key to that.

“Our Skills Support Showcase is aimed at employers in the borough who want to build for the future. We are inviting them to hear from, and meet with, organisations that can help them grow with the right team of people in place.