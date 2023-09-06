Public urged to help shape the future of tourism in Telford

The Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council's Visit Telford team has announced the launch of a comprehensive consultation survey.

The insights gathered will provide the foundations for a dynamic tourism growth and development plan in the borough's visitor economy.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy said: "The visitor economy sector is one of the top five growth sectors for Telford and Wrekin and a major employer across our borough towns.

"We are dedicated to promoting our borough as an exceptional destination for both residents and visitors, as well as supporting local businesses. Working alongside our partners and stakeholders in the tourism industry, we strive to create memorable experiences that enrich lives and communities.

"This survey is the community's opportunity to share their voice and actively participate in shaping the plans that will form our shared future, to ensure that our visitor economy is managed sustainably and responsibly and that residents can benefit from our destination offer and be proud to welcome their visiting friends and family to the place they call home."

The borough of Telford & Wrekin welcomes over six million visitors each year, appealing to visitors from across the UK and abroad.

The survey will ask residents to share their leisure preferences, favourite days out and activities, what facilities they would like to see improved, how the destination delivers against their leisure and cultural needs and how tourism impacts on their quality of life.

It will help identify what's important to residents and shed light on how tourism influences the sense of community in Telford and Wrekin.

The council says opinions will shape the priorities for Telford and Wrekin's development as a destination offering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors alike.