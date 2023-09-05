'Perfect location!': Delight at opening of new Shrewsbury boutique

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and Teresa Futter. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Teresa's Boutique, owned by Teresa Futter, at 45 High Street, opened last week but was officially unveiled by Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner on Tuesday.

Teresa first started her business in October 2019 in the Darwin Centre. She had to close in March 2020 but reopened after the Covid pandemic in April 2021 and has enjoyed success, selling classic pieces, specialising in wedding outfits, racing outfits and more.

The opening of Teresa's Boutique

Now she has moved on to the High Street and said: "The Darwin Shopping Centre were really good to me and extremely supportive.

"They encouraged me to set up the business really and it grew and developed out of all bounds, more than I could have imagined.

"I feel very lucky and I have a great customer following, people who have supported me through the pandemic, floods and closures!"

The opening of Teresa's Boutique, 45 High Street, Shrewsbury by the Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner (left) and Teresa Futter (right)

"The reaction has been great and I've had lots of lovely comments. The welcome since I opened last week has been wonderful, especially neighbours and independents on Wyle Cop.

"This is such a perfect location to be in. My immediate neighbour is Halon Menswear, and we seem to compliment each other nicely. The gents go next door and the ladies come to me, so everyone’s happy!"

Teresa even has a fashion show coming up in October to show off her autumn and winter collection.

Inside the boutique

It takes place on October 16 at 12.30pm at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, with lunch and a glass of fizz for £26.