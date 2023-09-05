Kevin Harrison, Ross Moorcroft, Dan Sherwood and Will Parkin

Leonardt Ltd, an expert in precision presswork and metal finishing based in Highley, has four new directors – Ross Moorcroft, Dan Sherwood, Will Parkin and Kevin Harrison.

They bring continuity, with three of the new team – Ross, Dan and Will – replacing family members, Shaun Askey, Charles Sherwood and Nigel Parkin, on the previous board of directors.

Reflecting on the changes at the company, which was first established in 1856, Mr Moorcroft said: "We are both honoured and proud to take on the mantle at Leonardt.

"British engineering is still very much at the forefront, globally, and that is something we are very proud of and we are looking forward to the challenge of taking a company, which is steeped in history, forward.

"Generations of families from the local community have worked here and the previous directors – our relatives – were keen for us to see continuity maintained, rather than the company be sold to a third party, losing that family feel.

"That is something we were all keen to ensure because, as a company, we employ 60 plus staff, most of whom are Highley people and we have been the main employer in the village for some years."

Leonardt has the capability to work with both ferrous and non-ferrous metals in high or low volumes.

Boasting its own in-house tool design, the company is able to provide the full service from initial design to finished product.

Onsite are a large number of high-speed presses which are able to take progression and transfer tools. Leonardt also has years of experience in wire form products and can manufacture using up to 6mm wire diameter.

The business, which has a turnover of £5m, also has its own onsite plating facility and offers subcontract metal finishing for customers nationwide.

A full surface preparation procedure can be provided including de-burring, de-greasing, polishing and shot blasting. Barrel plating finishes include nickel, copper, brass, zinc, gold, silver, tin cobalt, electroless nickel, black oxide and a range of specialised antique finishes.

Decorative rack plating is also offered in nickel, gold and chrome.

Leonardt also boasts a top of the range White Bronze plating line, an excellent nickel-free alternative which provides superb corrosion resistance and high conductivity.

Some of the work of Leonardt Ltd

"To many, the factory has always been known as the pen factory in the local community," added Mr Moorcroft. "As it made components for pens.

"But as time goes on, businesses evolve and diversify a lot further. We still do manufacture and finish components for pens for global brands but we offer so much more now. Today, we are a market leader in the manufacture of a vast range of metal components, supplying a comprehensive range of parts to customers in a variety of industries – promotional products, clothing, equestrian/pet, safety and medical products are just some of the sectors we serve.

"We are now looking to consolidate what we have got and continue to provide our current customer base with the service they have come to expect from us.

"Our plan going forward will be to focus on growing in areas we know we specialise in. We are always looking to modernise our technologies to assist us with this. Things advance continuously and we want to be fully immersed in the 21st century with all we do and stay at the forefront of British manufacturing.

"Importantly, we will look at doing this in conjunction with energy-saving measures and our reducing our carbon footprint where we can, seeking ways to make ourselves energy efficient.