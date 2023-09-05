Grand opening of new 'round the clock' Shrewsbury gym, bringing jobs to town

Town Crier Martin Wood with assistant manager Ryan Heath and duty manager Matt Johnson

Nine jobs have been created by the opening of a new PureGym, in a 11,500 sq.ft. fitness facility on Meole Brace Retail Park, next to Sports Direct and Curry’s PC World.

Sally Smith at PureGym's new site

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members to enjoy at their leisure.

The gym also includes hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

Trainer Finn in the studio

A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price, are also available.

The Shrewsbury offering is one of 57 new sites which PureGym has opened.

Trainer Kay Wilson inside the new gym.

The company recently said membership growth was “ahead of plan” and “demonstrating the strength of the proposition and the importance of health, wellbeing and fitness to consumers – despite the cost-of-living crisis”.

Chief executive Humphrey Cobbold said: “Demand for our low-cost, flexible gym memberships remains strong and I am particularly pleased with the join-up rates at our new sites."

“I believe the pattern of robust demand in new sites confirms the underlying strength of the proposition and the growing importance of health and wellbeing to consumers.