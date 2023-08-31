Aico teams up with youth group to boost summer activities for children

Aico welcomed youngsters over the summer

The visit was part of an initiative formed by Aico in the Community alongside the Shropshire Youth Association (SYA).

The week-long club included activities such as sumo football, nerf wars, pyrography and crepe making.

The group also participated in tag archery, unihok and a music workshop in Aico’s auditorium where they experimented with ukeleles, samba drums and various other instruments.

The group also visited Aico’s chicken coop, where they helped feed the chickens and collect the eggs.

Oswestry Leisure Centre also played host to a roller disco and inflatable aqua challenge.

Jess Williams, a youth workers from SYA, said: "We have had a fantastic time working with Aico.

"It has enabled us to give the young people of Oswestry and surrounding areas a chance to take part in activities and socialise with groups they may not normally be able to.

"It would be wonderful if more corporations could offer this opportunity to their local community and support young people's development."

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico added: "We are delighted to have partnered with SYA.