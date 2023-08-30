Staff at Shropshire business to scale Snowdon for two great causes

The team

A team of 22 colleagues from the Upton Magna-based CJ Wildlife ill be taking on the epic 3,560ft challenge to reach the summit on Saturday, October 21.

The aim will be to raise £1,000 for Severn Hospice and Hillbrae Rescue Kennels.

Kirsty Windley, Head of Customer Service for the popular wildlife brand, said: “We're really looking forward to getting out there to raise funds for these worthy local causes.

“This will be some of the group’s first significant hike, but we’re determined to get everyone to the top with some morale support and motivation! It's going to be tough, but knowing that two amazing charities will benefit from our efforts will keep us going on the mountain.

“CJ Wildlife’s roots have been in Shropshire for 36 years, so being able to give back to the local community is a great feeling. I know that many of our customers are already supporting us, and I hope members of the community will donate whatever they can, too!”

CJ Wildlife is part of Vivara, Europe’s leading manufacturer and distributor of garden wildlife products, with more than 35 years’ experience working in biodiversity.

Marty Burrel, from Hillbrae Rescue Kennels, said: "The challenge set by the team at CJ Wildlife is amazing.

"The money raised will help us to continue our work to provide shelter, love, and care to dozens of unwanted dogs and other animals while we actively seek new, permanent homes for them.”

“Donations enable us to get the dogs neutered so that we don't add to the unwanted and stray population, we chip all dogs to save them from being lost and all rehomed dogs are vaccinated before they leave.”