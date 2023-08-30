Shropshire businesses set to go 'on safari' at expo

By Matthew Panter

Businesses will get the chance to meet new contacts and suppliers at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming expo event – and take part in a speed networking event with a difference.

Kelly Riedel
The autumn ‘Connectin Business’ expo will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Wednesday, October 11, from 7.45am to 2pm.

It’s the latest in a series of events organised by the Chamber to give local business people chance to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their knowledge.

Events and training manager Kelly Riedel said: “The expo will be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to meet the Chamber team as there have been several new appointments and we’ll also be running a speed networking workshop too,” she said. “The day will start with a breakfast meeting followed by networking opportunities and the expo will open at 10am followed by a networking buffet lunch.”

The day will also include a speed networking event with a difference – bringing fun and colour to proceedings with a special ‘safari’ theme.

Kelly said: “I promise you will never have been to a speed networking event quite like this! We’re not giving too much away at this stage though, other than to say it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.”

To register for a place or to book a stand at the expo, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events

