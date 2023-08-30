Radnor Hills in pledge to support anti-bullying campaign

Radnor is supporting anti-bullying initiatives

Radnor Hills, based in Knighton, will work with The Anti-Bullying Alliance for the third successive year and, as part of the collaboration, for every pack of Radnor Fizz sold throughout November,the company will make a donation to the group.

In addition, the partnership will involve a series of dynamic initiatives including targeted educational campaigns, interactive workshops, practical guidance to students, social campaigns and events specifically designed to engage schools during Anti-Bullying Week, which runs from November 13-17.

There will also be a competition with Radnor FAM providing some exclusive prizes for the Anti-Bullying Week School Staff Award, which recognises those people who go beyond the call of duty to support children with issues such as bullying, family life, relationships and health.

Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be encouraged to nominate school staff for the award and the winners are chosen by a panel of young people.

Kali Secker, Social and Partnership Executive at Radnor, said: “We’re excited to embark on our partnership with the Anti-Bullying Alliance for the third consecutive year and we’re hoping to raise a record amount of money and awareness.

"As the UK’s number one approved brand in schools, we feel a deep responsibility to contribute positively to the wellbeing of students. By working together with The Anti-Bullying Alliance, we can amplify our impact and create lasting change to help prevent bullying effectively.”

Martha Evans, Director of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, said: ‘’We’re delighted and proud to have been chosen as Radnor Fam’s Charity of the Year for a further year. Bullying has a significant impact on a child’s life that can last well into adulthood.