Breedon

The vertically-integrated construction materials, which has quarries in Shropshire, has also been awarded the bronze award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, demonstrating the success of its commitment to being an Armed Forcesfriendly employer.

The Group has put new policies in place to encourage former members of the armed forces to join the company.

With colleagues across the business already serving as active members of the Armed Forces Reserves, Breedon is also introducing a new support programme to ensures such colleagues are able to give their full commitment to these roles. This will include an extra two-weeks paid leave, on top of the existing holiday allowance, so colleagues can attend annual training camps.

Colleagues are also encouraged to attend military recruitment activities on a regular basis, to share their experiences and promote life at Breedon while serving in the Reserves.

Breedon has a number of planned activities this year, including working alongside the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) and launching an internal Armed Forces Network to share information and experiences.

Caroline Roberts, Group People Director at Breedon said: “We are delighted to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and proud to have been awarded Bronze Status.