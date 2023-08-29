Telford's MyWorkwear strengthens after record-breaking sales

New hires Julie Sale, Tara Payne-Mcloughlin and Becky Homersley are pictured at MyWorkwear HQ

MyWorkwear, based in Telford, enjoyed its highest sales month to date in July thanks to new partnerships with businesses across the country.

And now the company has welcomed Julie Sale as Business Development Manager, Becky Homersley as Marketing Manager and Tara Payne-Mcloughlin as Account Manager to continue its growth.

Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear, James Worthington, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Julie, Becky and Tara.

"Their wealth of experience and enthusiasm will take our sales and marketing efforts to new heights enabling us to help even more businesses with their workwear needs.”