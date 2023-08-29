Telford's MyWorkwear strengthens after record-breaking sales

A supplier of embroidered and printed clothing has welcomed three new members to its team after achieving record-breaking sales.

New hires Julie Sale, Tara Payne-Mcloughlin and Becky Homersley are pictured at MyWorkwear HQ

MyWorkwear, based in Telford, enjoyed its highest sales month to date in July thanks to new partnerships with businesses across the country.

And now the company has welcomed Julie Sale as Business Development Manager, Becky Homersley as Marketing Manager and Tara Payne-Mcloughlin as Account Manager to continue its growth.

Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear, James Worthington, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Julie, Becky and Tara.

"Their wealth of experience and enthusiasm will take our sales and marketing efforts to new heights enabling us to help even more businesses with their workwear needs.”

The new appointments follow two internal promotions with Gayle Parker embarking on a new Senior Leadership Team role as Commercial Director and Lauren Chandler taking on the role of Sales Office Manager.

