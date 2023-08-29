Telford businesses offered chance of support on recruitment

Recruitment is something many businesses are facing challenges with

Telford & Wrekin Council is bringing together employers, training providers and business support experts for the Skills Support Showcase on September 20 at AFC Telford United.

The Council’s Invest Telford team will unveil a refreshed Skills for Growth offer which aims to help businesses struggling with workforce development challenges, as well as update employers on existing schemes available to support them.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “We have a dynamic business landscape in Telford and companies here are resilient and keen to grow and develop.

“With our support, we want to help them attract and retain the best talent available, and improving access to the skills support available is key to that.

“Our Skills Support Showcase is aimed at employers in the borough who want to build for the future.

“We are inviting them to hear from, and meet with, organisations that can help them grow with the right team of people in place.

“And it gives us the opportunity to update them on how we are investing in the borough through the development of the new Digital Skills & Enterprise Hub in Station Quarter being delivered in partnership with Telford College and Harper Adams University.”

Councillor Callear added: “Our partners Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will also be sharing details of the Local Skills Improvement Plan, based on research which many of our Telford businesses contributed to.

“This event is a part of the Thrive Telford business support programme. It aims to help people secure local jobs and support businesses to start, grow and innovate.”