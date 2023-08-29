Restaurant secures major award for 'culinary excellence'

Martin Page with Weston Park head chef Anna Moore

The Granary at Weston Park has received a highly sought-after AA Rosette after impressing the award inspectors.

Martin Page, General Manager, Food & Beverage at Weston Park, said: “We are over the moon.

"It is brilliant news, and confirmation that the food we serve is amongst the best in the area.

“The Granary is going from strength to strength. We focus on offering excellent seasonal food in a relaxed atmosphere, using produce grown in our own walled garden and orchards or sourced from trusted artisan suppliers.

“Achieving this award is a testament to the hard work, vision and skill of our head chef Anna Moore and her team. I’m delighted that the inspectors have recognised the efforts of our fabulous team in this way.”

Holders of the one rosette award ‘achieve standards that stand out in their local area. They serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill.’

The restaurant will now be able to proudly display the rosette on its menus and marketing materials and will also receive a commemorative porcelain plate.

Only about 10 per cent of restaurants in the UK achieve the standards needed to qualify for an AA Rosette.